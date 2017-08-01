Manufacturing/SMP
August 1, 2017 1:00 pm

Standard Motor Products To Award More Than $10K In Prizes During The ‘Why I Trust Standard’ Giveaway

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Standard Motor Products To Award More Than $10K In Prizes During The 'Why I Trust Standard' Giveaway

Dorman Products Reports 2nd Quarter Sales And Earnings

Discount Tire Plans Neighborhood Retail Store Expansion Into Pennsylvania

Myers Industries Reports 2017 2nd Quarter Results

YourMechanic Announces New Chief Technology Officer

One Stop Truck And Trailer Parts Joins Power Heavy Duty

Magna Partners With Michigan Department Of Transportation And 3M To Improve Vehicle Connectivity, Security And Driver Safety

Ziebart International Names New Director Of US Retail Operations

DEI Hosts Local Cruise-In

Katech Launches Free Members-Only Website For Performance Car Enthusiasts

 

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the start of its “Why I Trust Standard” giveaway. Running through Sept. 30, the promotion will award one lucky grand-prize winner with a 2017 Honda ATV.

To enter, contestants must upload a video or photo of themselves with their favorite Standard part to the “Why I Trust Standard” promotional tab on the brand’s Facebook page. In the video or photo caption, contestants should share why they trust Standard for their repairs. The entries with the most number of “likes” will win a corresponding prize.

The grand-prize winner will receive a 2017 Honda ATV. In addition, two second-prize winners will win a Snap-on tool box, and five third prize-winners will receive a Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker. The first 500 entries will be awarded a commemorative Standard hat.

Phil Hutchens, vice president engine management marketing, SMP, commented on the promotion, stating, “Standard has been a trusted brand since 1919, and this promotion is an exciting new way to engage with our loyal customers and hear why they trust our parts for their repairs.”

The contest is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia. Complete rules and contest information can be found at WhyITrustStandard.com.

Show Full Article