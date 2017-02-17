Manufacturing
February 17, 2017 12:14 pm

Standard Motor Products Announces Appointment Of New Director

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

VSG Awarded NASPO ValuePoint Agreement For Vehicle Lifts And Garage Associated Equipment

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. Reports 4th Quarter, Full Year 2016 Results

Cooper Standard Reports Record 2016 Results

Toyota Again Named The 'World's Most Admired' Motor Vehicle Company By Fortune

Standard Motor Products Announces Appointment Of New Director

1 & 9 Chrome Shop Joins Power Heavy Duty

LIQUI MOLY Unveils A New Look Online

Josh Cable Joins Babcox Media As Senior Editor

Chemours Breaks Ground On New U.S. Production Facility For Opteon Refrigerants

Consortium Establishes Approach For Evaluating Driver Workload As Advanced Controls And Automated Driving Technologies Expand

Standard Motor Products (SMP) has appointed Patrick McClymont as an independent director to the company’s board of directors. McClymont will serve as a member of the Audit Committee, Compensation and Management Development Committee, Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Strategic Planning Committee.

In connection with the addition of McClymont, the board increased the size of the board from 10 to 11 directors.

McClymont, age 47, currently serves as the executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) of IMAX Corp. McClymont previously served as the executive vice president and CFO of Sotheby’s and a partner and managing director of Goldman Sachs & Co., where he spent 15 years.

McClymont holds a Master of Business Administration from the Amos Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University.

Lawrence Sills, Standard Motor Products’ executive chairman of the board, stated, “We are very pleased to welcome Patrick to our board of directors. While a managing director of Goldman Sachs, Patrick was a trusted adviser to our company providing us with strategic and corporate finance advice. We believe that his business background, executive experience and leadership skills will be valuable assets to our board, and we look forward to his insights and contributions to our company.”

Show Full Article