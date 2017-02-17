Standard Motor Products Announces Appointment Of New Director

Standard Motor Products (SMP) has appointed Patrick McClymont as an independent director to the company’s board of directors. McClymont will serve as a member of the Audit Committee, Compensation and Management Development Committee, Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Strategic Planning Committee.

In connection with the addition of McClymont, the board increased the size of the board from 10 to 11 directors.

McClymont, age 47, currently serves as the executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) of IMAX Corp. McClymont previously served as the executive vice president and CFO of Sotheby’s and a partner and managing director of Goldman Sachs & Co., where he spent 15 years.

McClymont holds a Master of Business Administration from the Amos Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University.

Lawrence Sills, Standard Motor Products’ executive chairman of the board, stated, “We are very pleased to welcome Patrick to our board of directors. While a managing director of Goldman Sachs, Patrick was a trusted adviser to our company providing us with strategic and corporate finance advice. We believe that his business background, executive experience and leadership skills will be valuable assets to our board, and we look forward to his insights and contributions to our company.”