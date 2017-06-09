SSF Imported Auto Parts LLC announced that it is sponsoring the first-ever American team to compete in the International Automotive Technicians Challenge. Described as “the Olympics for automotive technicians,” the AP Expert International Technicians Challenge will take place this fall just outside of Warsaw, Poland, hosted by Polish WD Auto Partner. SSF and Auto Partner are both members of the international Global One buying group.

“We are extremely excited to introduce this competition to America,” said Thomas Beer, SSF’s CEO. “This is an incredible way to underscore the skills required to master today’s automotive advancements, and increase awareness of the opportunities for well-paid automotive industry careers.”

Beer noted that innovations have steadily transformed what’s required to be an auto repair technician. “As cars have become more computerized, so has the trade of maintaining and fixing these vehicles,” Beer continued. “Today, the trade is highly technical, which demands that technicians are as strong in computer applications as they are mechanical repair execution. What better way to recognize the value of these abilities than with a friendly competition between peers?”

SSF is drawing from its substantial customer base of European automotive repair facilities to select the highest skilled candidates. “SSF has initiated a nationwide search for the brightest automotive technicians in the country to compete on America’s Best Tech Team,” said Dean Thebeau, SSF’s vice president of sales and marketing. “The enthusiasm is overwhelming, and we expect to have well over a thousand technicians competing to earn their spot on the team.”

Competitors from across the U.S. will perform a series of timed online tests devised for highly skilled technicians. From that group, the three technicians with the highest scores and best test times will represent America.

America’s team members will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to compete in the International Technicians Challenge. The challenge is the pinnacle of the week-long AP Expert automotive sports festival, a one-of-a-kind experience that brings together car and motorcycle buffs from across Europe. Each year, the event draws thousands of visitors for days of nothing but fun at the Autodrom Słomczyn race track near Warsaw. Expected to be the largest in the event’s history, this year the festival will take place the week of Sept. 11-17. The competition will test the knowledge, skill level and aptitude of automotive technicians from across Europe and America, with the winner taking home a grand prize of 5,000 euros and the bragging rights to be known as “Best Tech.”

For more information about America’s Best Tech competition and team, contact Kevyn Johnston at 650-742-4775 or email [email protected]. More details and registration information are available at SSFautoparts.com/#page_news.