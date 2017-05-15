Spectra Premium’s Jason Best To Be Honored With AIA Young Leader Of The Year Award

On May 16, members of the Automotive Industries Association (AIA) of Canada will celebrate the 2017 Young Leader of the Year Award recipient, Jason Best, executive vice president, aftermarket for Spectra Premium Industries.

The award will be presented immediately following AIA’s 75th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Volunteer Recognition Luncheon taking place at the Hilton Meadowvale Hotel.

Born into the industry, Best is well-known and respected for his approach to leadership and his ability to share his vision with his team and customers. His enthusiastic approach is visible from the boardroom to the plant floor and everywhere in between. Named an AMN Newsmaker of the Year by Babcox Media in 2010 and 2014, Best has been a speaker at many industry events in addition to being featured on numerous occasions in the trade press.

Under his leadership, Spectra Premium Industries has moved from a company with one product line to a valued and sought-after company with multiple product lines in its portfolio. With his humble approach – that he is only as good as the people who support him – Best happily mentors employees and other industry personnel alike. Jason’s leadership and vision is admired by all who know him as he continues to help mold the next generation of leaders at Spectra Premium Industries and within the aftermarket industry.

Best is a strong supporter of his community and has coached both children’s soccer and T-ball. He has dedicated many hours to AIA Canada and has served as a director on the AIA board of directors since 2014 and following this year’s AGM, will be joining the AIA executive board as second vice-chair.