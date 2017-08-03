Spectra Premium To Sponsor Ken Schrader In APC Series Debut

The APC Series has announced that Spectra Premium has signed on as a sponsor for the Ken Schrader-piloted pro late model at the Jukasa Motor Speedway grand reopening event on Aug. 26-27. This event marks the APC Series debut for Schrader, who will be behind the wheel of the APC Series Pro Late Model for the first time. Schrader, a legend of stock car racing, has raced at the Jukasa Motor Speedway under the old regiment of Cayuga Motor Speedway.

“We have two races at the former Cayuga Speedway, the deal back in 2002 with all the Cup drivers coming in after our race at Bristol and also back in the mid 90s, we finished second in an ACT race to JR Hanley,” said Schrader. “It’s neat to see a facility reopening and not wasting away, which unfortunately happens a lot. From everything I have seen, it is quite the investment and making the place look nice. When you take a place that was already nice and make it nicer, it is going to be classy.”

With Spectra Premium coming on board as a sponsor for Schrader, the company says it only expands its involvement in the motorsports industry. Spectra Premium was founded in 1989 and is based in Boucherville, Quebec, and currently employs more than 1,500 employees across North America. Spectra Premium produces and manufactures a motorsport-specific aluminum radiator called the NSCR100, as well as holding sponsorships with several other race teams, including J-F Dumoulin and Alex Tagliani.

Full details regarding the APC Series can be found at apcracingseries.com and information on Ken Schrader Racing can be found at schraderracing.com. Track and ticket information for the grand reopening event is available on the Jukasa Motor Speedway website, jukasamotorspeedway.com.