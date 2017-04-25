Spectra Premium Says NSCR100 Radiator Exceeds Expectations On The Track

Spectra Premium engineers and Dumoulin Compétition took to the track for the first time with the NSCR100 high-performance radiator at the Sebring International Raceway on March 25-26. With the NSCR100 radiator installed in the No. 04 Spectra Premium/Bernier Crépeau/Groupe Bellemare/MIA car, the teams were able to further refine the product to maximize radiator’s efficiency and design. In fact, the NSCR100 radiator’s engine and oil cooling far exceeded expectations during testing and set the stage for additional enhancements in future, according to Spectra.

The company says weather and track conditions provided the perfect extreme environment for testing of the high-performance NSCR100 radiator. Sebring International Raceway, renowned for its uneven pavement, represents a difficult on-track challenge for racecars. The unusually hot weather also added to the mix with sweltering heat and humidity of more than 30 degrees Celsius.

“After only the first few laps, we knew that we could expect positive results from the testing session,” said Spectra Premium ambassador, Jean-François Dumoulin. “Spectra Premium develops and manufactures superior-quality products. The NSRC100 represents the first time, however, that they have designed and conceived a radiator specifically for racecars. Even on a challenging track like Sebring, the difference was undeniable and we are all very optimistic about what the future holds.”

According to Spectra Premium, the NSCR100 radiator is more compact and lightweight than existing products, and it cooled the engine and oil more efficiently in unusually hot conditions. A second radiator that was mounted in the vehicle and tested to confirm the integrity of the first set of results, allowed the Dumoulin Compétition team to corroborate the ease and rapidity of installation.

“The remarkable results of this first test and the significant amount of data collected provides us with the opportunity to implement potential design optimization to meet the specific needs of the NASCAR Pinty’s series,” said Serge Guénette, vice president, manufacturing operations, Spectra Premium. “This brings us one step closer to being in a position to supply radiators to other racing series as well. Our thanks and appreciation go out to the Dumoulin Compétition team for their trust and support.”

“As a chassis builder, I searched high and low for the illusive ideal radiator, one that fit and mounted well in the vehicle, thereby providing optimal cooling to the engine. Today, I am so pleased to say that I have found it in the NSCR100,” said Robin McCluskey, Crew Chief, of the No. 04 Spectra Premium/Bernier Crépeau/Groupe Bellemare/MIA car. “In only a short time after initial discussions, Spectra Premium engineers produced what I had imagined for so many years. The NSCR100 radiator’s size and design makes for an exceptional fit, with quick and secure hook up and fastening to the engine block. This simplifies on-track changes that may result from contact during race events. I am pleased to say that the NSCR100 performed above expectations during the recent testing, cooling the engine even more than needed in extreme heat and demonstrating perfect rigidity and mounting to successfully manage the bumpy surface of the track.”

The car performed well on-track and Jean-François Dumoulin said he is eager to get testing underway in Quebec and Ontario. “We’ve made adjustments to the front suspension and braking system, and everything went smoothly,” said Dumoulin.