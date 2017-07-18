The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) has announced that Spectra Premium Industries Inc., a leading North American manufacturer and distributor, has joined the CAPA program as a full participant to certify its parts to the CAPA 601 Radiator Standard.

Spectra Premium Industries Inc., based in Boucherville, Québec, Canada, is an international supplier of automotive, truck and heavy-duty parts with more than 1,500 employees across the world. They currently produce and distribute more than 1,500 different radiators worldwide.

The CAPA 601 Radiator Standard includes requirements for performance testing, material composition, dimensions, appearance, function, construction and retaining features and fit. A key element in the CAPA 601 testing procedure is confirming that the radiator will perform the same as the car company brand radiator over time.

“By choosing to pursue CAPA certification, Spectra Premium further demonstrates its commitment providing the highest-quality radiators to the international market,” said Debbie Klouser, CAPA director of operations.

“Supporting quality initiatives, such as the CAPA 601 Certification has always been a main driver of our ongoing commitment to providing the aftermarket with the highest level of quality parts. We are extremely honored to be awarded this first-in-the-market certification for the radiator category and thus, better equipping our customers to support the needs of the collision market through a rigorous quality certification process,” said Jason Best, senior vice president aftermarket at Spectra Premium.

“With today’s new technologies, proper cooling has never been more important to ensuring a long-lasting and efficiently running engine. Spectra Premium is clearly a leader, demonstrating to the market that it not only understands the importance of proper cooling technology, but the increasing standards of its customers,” said Jack Gillis, CAPA’s executive director. “We congratulate them on this achievement and look forward to testing and certifying their high-quality parts.”

The Certified Automotive Parts Association, founded in 1987, is the nation’s only independent, non-profit, certification organization for automotive crash parts whose sole purpose is to ensure that both consumers and the industry have the means to identify high quality parts via the CAPA Quality Seal. CAPA is an ANSI-accredited standards developer for competitive crash repair parts.

For more information, visit CAPAcertified.org.