Snap-on Introduces Software Upgrade 17.2 For New European Coverage

With the recent introduction of Software Upgrade 17.2, Snap-on says it has continued to increase its optional European coverage so technicians have an increased level of confidence to handle any challenges that roll into their bay. The latest release offers significantly enhanced critical systems coverage for Alfa Romeo Audi, BMW, FIAT, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Porsche, Smart Car, Volkswagen and Volvo, according to the company.

“We know that working on European vehicles can be a challenge and the last thing that technicians need is to be let down by their diagnostic platform,” said Leian Wunderlich, software marketing and program manager for Snap-on Diagnostics. “Over the years Snap-on has significantly enhanced optional European coverage so that technicians have more repair opportunities and can keep even the toughest European repair job in house.”

Highlights of the Software Upgrade 17.2 with optional European coverage include, but are not limited to:

BMW Expert Mode adds many factory-level coding functions used to change vehicle options, systems fitted, convenience features and more

Land Rover electronic parking brake (EPB) factory-level function prevents damage to the system when the parking brake system needs to be released to change brake pads

Mercedes-Benz Occupant Classification delivers necessary recalibrations for weight sensing and airbag systems that control the passenger airbag whenever seat work is done

Plus, by upgrading to Software Bundle 17.2 technicians receive Land Rover Window Calibrations, Volvo Body Control Module (CEM) Functions, complete Fiat 500X Support, Jaguar Occupant Classification and more.

Technicians can maximize the capabilities of their diagnostic tools and make the most of the power to diagnose the challenges they face every day through keeping their diagnostic platforms updated with the latest software. Upgrade 17.2 is loaded with millions of new codes, tests, tips and data for the 1981-2016 model years, as well as expanded functional tests, resets, adaptions, guided component tests, Auto ID, one-touch code scan and clear and other valuable coverage and features. Only Snap-on delivers this advanced level of factory coverage for 22 domestic, 15 Asian and 12 European makes.

To learn more about the Software Upgrade 17.2 or the optional European coverage, visit diagnostics.snapon.com or talk to a Snap-on representative.