SK Professional Tools Launches E-Commerce Site

Most techs are now buying their tools and gear online with smart phones, tablets and desktops, so SK Professional Tools has just launched a state-of-the-art e-commerce site offering auto pros scroll-and-click access to its line of legendary automotive tools.

SK’s high-performance, polished-chrome tools are made in America by IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC., a global, family-owned company headquartered in Sycamore, Illinois. IDEAL purchased SK Professional Tools in 2010. IDEAL is a global leader providing critical tools and systems for mechanics, electricians, contractors, aerospace technicians, data communications engineers and systems builders.

The site offers pros direct access to the SK X-Frame Ratcheting Wrench, what many trade experts believe is the biggest break-through in tool engineering and design in decades, according to SK.

SK’s new e-commerce solution offers access to more than 2,000 products ranging from: drive tools, bits and specialty sockets, wrenches, screwdrivers, pliers, punch and chisels, hammers and additional automotive tools – all manufactured in the U.S. at the SK Hand Tool facility in Sycamore, Illinois, and the Western Forge facility in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The loyalty program, dubbed the “SK Club” is a two-tiered system (free or paid membership) designed to reward frequent users with a variety of perks, including: free shipping, birthday rewards, special sales and clearances, special promotional offers and more. The new website also has a special section devoted to NHRA Hool Brother’s race team, and offers an opportunity for mechanics and students to submit their proudest “Workshop” projects.

For more information, or to register for the SK Club and shop SK Professional Tools products, visit https://sktools.com.