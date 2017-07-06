Shop Fix Academy Expands Coaching Membership Options

Shop Fix Academy, a leader in training and coaching for the automotive repair industry, has launched a new “entry-level” of membership to expand access to its industry-certified training programs. The new Club Level Monthly Membership provides shop owners with a variety of training options for just $297 a month.

Shop owners who sign up for the Club Level Membership will receive access to Shop Fix Academy’s members-only video site where they can view more than 100 videos covering everything from employee management to financial analysis and marketing strategy. They also will be able to participate in monthly live trainings, a group coaching call and gain admittance to Shop Fix Academy’s Facebook Group, where they will be able to interact and network with other shop owners dealing with similar operational issues.

“My goal is to make quality management training more affordable for shop owners,” said Aaron Stokes, Shop Fix Academy founder. “I’ve seen shop owners use the information from my training to overcome challenges and build successful businesses and I want to make those strategies available to as many people as possible.”

Stokes continues to add new training programs to meet the changing needs of his clients. He recently completed a new series of coaching videos addressing shop growth, which examines such common issues as site selection, leasing versus buying new equipment and how to best train employees at a new location.

In addition to the Club Level Membership, Shop Fix offers a Mastermind Level Membership that includes access to “mastermind” gatherings, which are led by Stokes and involve a select group of shop owners who provide support and guidance to each other through meetings and other events.

The company also sells the Driving Growth course, a video training program that is certified by the Automotive Management Institute (AMi) and provides participants with AMi credits upon completion.