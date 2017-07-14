Uncategorized/Shiloh Industries
July 14, 2017 11:59 am

Shiloh Industries Announces Pricing Of Common Stock Offering

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

The Carlstar Group Opens Distribution Center In Edmonton, Alberta

Google And ALLDATA To Offer Free 1-Hour Webinar

Continental Demonstrates Potential Future Of Automated Driving On Highways

Sanel Auto Parts/Parts Plus Sponsor Ross Chastain In NASCAR XFinity Series In Loudon, New Hampshire

Arnott Introduces New Front Air Struts For The 2003-'12 Land Rover Range Rover

Automotive Aftermarket Association Southeast Announces New Elected Officers

Bosch Giving Track Contributions Reach $10,000 To Date This Season In June  

Rancho Extends Promotion On Lift Kit And Shock Purchases Through End Of Summer

Permatex Partners With PowerNation TV To Promote Core Products

Doleco USA Releases New Catalog

 

Shiloh Industries Inc. has announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 5 million newly issued shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $8.25 per share.

In connection with the offering, the company and a pension trust affiliated with MTD Products Inc., a shareholder of the company, granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 750,000 shares of the company’s common stock. If the underwriters purchase 500,000 or fewer shares of the company’s common stock pursuant to their option, all such shares will be purchased from the selling stockholder. Any shares purchased by the underwriters pursuant to their option in excess of 500,000 will be purchased from the company.

The offering is expected to close on or about July 19, subject to customary closing conditions. The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

Show Full Article