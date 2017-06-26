Financial/Shiloh Industries
June 26, 2017 12:04 pm

Shiloh Industries Added To Russell 3000 Index

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Shiloh Industries Inc., a global supplier of lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions to the automotive, commercial vehicle and other industrial markets, is being added to the broad-market Russell 3000 Index at the conclusion of the Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens today (June 26).

“We are pleased to be added to the Russell 3000 Index,” said Ramzi Hermiz, president and CEO. “We continue to deliver on our strategy to provide lightweighting solutions to the mobility market. We are seeing positive momentum in our business and increasing shareholder value as we focus on pursuing profitable growth.”

For more information on the Russell 3000 Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

