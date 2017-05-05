Service King’s Michelle Frymire Named DFW Outstanding CFO Of The Year

Michelle Frymire, Service King Collision Repair Centers chief financial officer (CFO), was officially recognized as the 2017 Outstanding CFO of the Year by regional business publication D CEO Magazine.

The announcement came May 3 at the annual Financial Executives of the Year event in downtown Dallas where Frymire accepted the award for her outstanding financial leadership at Service King. The event drew the region’s premier financial leaders as voted on by the publication for their impact at leading Dallas-Fort Worth businesses.

“We are remarkably proud to have Michelle as part of the Service King team,” said Chris Abraham, Service King CEO. “Her wealth of experience and exceptional insight has been paramount to Service King’s steady, sustainable and profitable growth into a national leader in the collision repair industry. The entire Service King family congratulates her on her recognition as DFW’s Outstanding CFO of the Year.”

Frymire has now been recognized by D CEO Magazine in back-to-back years after being named a finalist for the very same award in 2016. She joined the company in 2015 and has been instrumental in the organization’s rapid growth across the U.S. Last year, Service King officially eclipsed the $1 billion annual revenue mark.

During her time as CFO, Service King has grown store count by more than 30 percent, raised $300 million in capital and delivered more than 15 percent annual earnings growth. Meanwhile, the Dallas Business Journal recognized Service King in 2015 as the No. 3 fastest-growing Middle Market company in DFW. In the same year, it also tabbed Service King as the No. 1 Best Place to Work.