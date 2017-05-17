Service King Releases Digital Creative Promoting Veterans Support, Career Opportunities

Service King Collision Repair Centers, has announced the launch of new original creative material in partnership with its agency of record Blue Fountain Media.

The launch features a 30-second video, released just weeks before Memorial Day, highlighting nine-year U.S. Army veteran and Service King teammate Jeremiah Kuehl. Through first-person narration, Kuehl tells his story and promotes the opportunity provided by Service King following a medical discharge in 2011.

“We are incredibly moved to have the opportunity to tell Jeremiah’s powerful story of service and sacrifice to our country,” said Danny Briones, Service King senior director of advertising and marketing. “As a company, we believe firmly in extending the opportunity available at Service King to veterans and military families. It’s part of our core value system, and we hope Jeremiah’s story resonates with viewers across the country.”

In addition to Kuehl’s narration, viewers will be exposed to Mission 2 Hire – Service King’s dedicated veterans hiring initiative. The program is a public pledge by the company to hire at least 500 veterans and military spouses in five years.

Since its launch in 2015, Service King has successfully recruited and hired nearly 250 Armed Forces Veterans and spouses – including Kuehl. In February, the Texas Veterans Commission named Service King the Employer of the Year for its active efforts in recruiting and hiring.

Mission 2 Hire is nearly a full year ahead of pace to meet its hiring goal. Military veterans and spouses interested in career opportunities at Service King are encouraged to visit the campaign’s online home at Mission2Hire.careers. The uniquely tailored website aims to educate users on available positions at Service King and even matches specific military skill sets with suitable positions at Service King.

Service King’s latest spot will be promoted across several digital platforms including YouTube, cable on-demand services and promoted social media posts. This is not the first time Service King has dedicated media opportunities to its veteran support efforts. The company recently utilized a prime-time 30-second national radio spot during Super Bowl 50 to promoting Mission 2 Hire. That project, also narrated by Kuehl, went on to win the annual Super Bowl Sound Awards presented by Westwood One media.

As part of the company’s ongoing support of veterans, more than 250 Service King teammates also have signed up to participate in the nationwide “Carry the Load” march throughout the month of May. Service King is serving as a national sponsor of the event, which aims to celebrate the sacrifices of military, law enforcement, firefighters and first-responders.

For more information on Service King visit ServiceKing.com and follow the company on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.