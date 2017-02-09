Service King Named Large Employer Of The Year By Texas Veterans Commission

The Texas Veterans Commission officially recognized Service King Collision Repair Centers and its ongoing Mission 2 Hire campaign this week, naming the organization the Large Employer of the Year. The announcement came as part of the 19th annual Veterans Summit hosted Monday, Feb. 6 at the Double Tree Hilton in Austin.

The Texas Veterans Summit hosted more than 430 attendees as the event brought together veterans service organizations, non-profits and agencies from across the state.

Service King is an industry-leading national operator of high-quality collision repair centers with more than 300 locations across the U.S. Military veterans and spouses looking to join the Service King team through Mission 2 Hire are encouraged to visit Mission2Hire.careers <http://www.mission2hire.careers/>. This specially built portal provides a detailed overview of available positions at Service King and features a “skills matcher” to pair veterans with careers that fit their skill set.

“The entire Service King family is united in our pledge to actively serve and support military veterans and spouses across the U.S.,” said Jeff McFadden, Service King president. “We’re humbled and proud to have welcomed hundreds of veterans to numerous positions at Service King since the launch of Mission 2 Hire. Service King will continue to invest in this program and look for ways to give back to those who have bravely defended our freedoms and liberties.”

Service King’s Mission 2 Hire launched in May 2015 and has directly resulted in hundreds of U.S. Armed Forces veterans and spouses joining the organization in less than two years. In 2016 alone, Service King actively recruited and hired more than 100 veterans and spouses, putting the campaign ahead of its goal to hire 500 in five years.

In addition to recruiting events, Service King has consistently promoted Mission 2 Hire through marketing materials including high-profile billboard campaigns and even a 30-second radio spot during Super Bowl 50 in 2016. The radio spot went on to win Westwood One’s Super Bowl Sound Awards for creative excellence.

Shortly after its launch in 2015, Service King officially joined the Military Spouse Employment Partnership Program – a U.S. Department of Defense-backed partnership among leading businesses to actively connect military spouses with career opportunities at hundreds of organizations.

Mission 2 Hire officially surpassed the 200-hire milestone in January and the company continues to actively promote the program across the country.