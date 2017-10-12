Service King Memphis Teammates Contribute $25,000 To Memphis Fire Fighters Association

Service King Collision Repair Centers, with the help of its local Memphis teammates, recently presented a donation in the amount of $25,000 to the Memphis Fire Fighters Association Foundation. The presentation, part of the ongoing Service King Cares initiative, took place at the Germantown Country Club on the heels of Service King’s Fourth Annual Charity Golf Tournament.

The event drew about 170 attendees, who all took to the course for a good cause on Oct. 2. The Memphis Fire Fighters Association Foundation exists to assist charities and activities around the Memphis and Shelby County area on behalf of and in the name of the men and women of the Memphis Fire Fighters’ Association, I.A.F.F. Local 1784.

“The Service King family is proud to continue supporting our local community through the Memphis Charity Golf Tournament,” said Scott Ward, Service King Vice President of Southern US Operations. “The Memphis Fire Fighters Association Foundation is a phenomenal group that we are proud to support this year. We are thankful for their positive impact in the community, and hope this small token of our appreciation helps to further their mission.”

Service King, which first expanded to the Memphis community in 2012, has previously partnered with and supported House of Grace and Youth Villages through donations through its charity golf tournament events.

Service King operates six repair centers in the Memphis metro area. For more information on Service King and to view a complete list of local repair centers, visit www.ServiceKing.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.