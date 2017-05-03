Service King Collision Repair Centers has added two new locations in the Los Angeles area, after finalizing a partnership with H Street Collision Service King Collision Repair Centers has added two new locations in the Los Angeles area, after finalizing a partnership with H Street Collision

Center.

The repair centers are located in San Bernardino and Victorville, and will begin operating as Service King immediately. Service King now has

29 locations across Southern California and 320 facilities in 24 states Nationwide.

“This is yet another milestone in the ongoing evolution and growth of the Service King brand,” said Alan Saviano, Service King market vice

president. “We continue to look for ways to better serve our Southern California customers and partners. This move adds two versatile and

reputable repair centers to our growing network. We’re elated about this step and look forward to the enhancements it brings to our business.”