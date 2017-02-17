Service King CFO Michelle Frymire Again Recognized By D CEO Magazine

Service King Collision Repair Centers‘ chief financial officer (CFO), Michelle Frymire, has again been recognized as one of the top financial executives in Dallas-Fort Worth. D CEO Magazine, one of the region’s top business publications, officially named Frymire one of three finalists for the Outstanding CFO of the Year Award as part of the 2017 Financial Executives of the Year list.

With the announcement, Frymire has now been selected as an Outstanding Financial Executive of the Year finalist in back-to-back years following her appearance on the 2016 list. Winners of the 2017 awards will be recognized at a private awards event in April before being featured in the May issue of D CEO Magazine.

“Michelle has made a tremendous impact as a dynamic leader among our senior executive team,” said Chris Abraham, Service King CEO. “Her vision and unique intuition to position Service King for sustainable and profitable growth have been nothing short of paramount to our rapid expansion in the highly competitive collision repair landscape. We once again congratulate Michelle and echo the statement made by D CEO Magazine and its partners in selecting her as a finalist for Outstanding CFO of the Year. We’re certainly proud to have her as a member of the Service King family.”

Frymire joined the Service King team in 2015 and has helped guide the organization through its most rapid growth period in company history. In 2016, Service King eclipsed the 300-location milestone while also surpassing the $1 billion annual revenue mark for the first time. During her time as CFO, Service King has grown store count by more than 30 percent, raised $300 million in capital and delivered more than 15 percent average annual earnings growth.

Since 2015, the company says Frymire’s impact has not gone unnoticed. Service King was recognized in 2015 as the No. 3 Fastest Growing Middle Market Company in DFW by the Dallas Business Journal while also being named the No. 1 Best Place to Work in the market the same year. Service King was once again recognized in 2016 coming in at No. 3 on the Best Places to Work in DFW list.