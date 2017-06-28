Sentury Tire North America Announces Partnership With King’s Tire Wholesale

Sentury Tire‘s GroundSpeed tire line will now be available in California through King’s Tire Wholesale (KTW). KTW has multiple distribution centers in California that will provide tires to its many retail partners.

“We welcome Kings Tire Wholesale to our North American distribution network and look forward to achieving some significant milestones together,” said Mike Perkins, vice president, sales and marketing for Sentury Tire North America. “We share a mission of delivering superior quality tires at a great price point, as well as a strong commitment to providing the same high level of quality in every interaction with our partners and customers.”

“We are excited to partner with Sentury Tire, adding the GroundSpeed lineup to our offering,” said Sam Batanian, president of King’s Tire Wholesale. “We have always offered luxury, name-brand tires in our inventory, but this is our first time including a quality, entry-level tire. The GroundSpeed lineup fits perfectly for us. Every brand in our lineup is significant. For us, it’s more than just the tire or the price, but also the people and the quality behind the brand that is important to us.”

The GroundSpeed line manufactured in Thailand, will move production to the new U.S. plant and R&D center in LaGrange, Georgia. The factory groundbreaking is scheduled for 2017.

The GroundSpeed line offers the following tread patterns in key sizes:

Voyager GT

Voyager HP

Voyager HT

Voyager SV

Voyager AT

Voyager MT

Every GroundSpeed tire is available in a wide selection of sizes and is backed by a mileage warranty, ranging from 35,000 to 60,000 miles.