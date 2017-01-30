SEMA Now Accepting Nominations For Its Hall Of Fame

SEMA, the Specialty Equipment Market Association, is now accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame at sema.org/hof.

Created in 1969, the SEMA Hall of Fame is the most prestigious award presented to an individual by the association. It was designed to honor the leaders, innovators, creators and enthusiasts who have transformed small, burgeoning businesses into an industry worth more than $39 billion annually.

To nominate an individual who epitomizes the essence of ingenuity in action, visit sema.org/hof before the deadline on March 10.

To learn more about the SEMA Hall of Fame and for a list of inductees, visit semahof.com or contact Lindsay Bianco at [email protected] or 909-978-6692.