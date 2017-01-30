Association/hall of fame
January 30, 2017 12:38 pm

SEMA Now Accepting Nominations For Its Hall Of Fame

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

GM, Honda Establish Joint Venture Operation

Cooper Tire Distribution Center In Albany, Georgia, Sustains Tornado Damage

WAI Expands Wiper Motor Product Coverage

As Gas Prices Begin To Rise, Federated Brings Back 'Free Fuel Fridays'

Auto Care Careers Internship Scholarships Available

Delphi Strengthens End-To-End Secure Software Capabilities With Acquisition Of Movimento

Registration Now Open For MEMA 2017 Legislative Summit And Technology Fair

Axalta Coating Systems To Acquire Ellis Paint Co.

New Global Business Professor Platform Aims To Help Auto Industry Professional Accelerate Expertise

US Motor Works Recognized With Shipping Award From Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance

SEMA - Hall of Fame - LogoSEMA, the Specialty Equipment Market Association, is now accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame at sema.org/hof.

Created in 1969, the SEMA Hall of Fame is the most prestigious award presented to an individual by the association. It was designed to honor the leaders, innovators, creators and enthusiasts who have transformed small, burgeoning businesses into an industry worth more than $39 billion annually.

To nominate an individual who epitomizes the essence of ingenuity in action, visit sema.org/hof before the deadline on March 10.

To learn more about the SEMA Hall of Fame and for a list of inductees, visit semahof.com or contact Lindsay Bianco at [email protected] or 909-978-6692.

Show Full Article