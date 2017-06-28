Association/SEMA
June 28, 2017 11:32 am

SEMA Installation And Gala Set For July 28

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

SEMA will honor the 2017 SEMA Hall of Fame inductees and the incoming and outgoing members of the SEMA Board of Directors during the 2017 SEMA Installation and Gala on Friday, July 28, at the Sheraton Fairplex Conference Center in Pomona, California.

Among the industry pioneers who will be honored during the special night are 2017 SEMA Hall of Fame inductees GiGi Carleton, Doug Evans and Barry Meguiar. In addition, the entire 2017-’18 SEMA board of directors will be recognized, including incoming chairman-elect Tim Martin and immediate past-chair/secretary Nate Shelton, who will be concluding his volunteer term.

“Our industry is full of passionate, hard-working individuals who are willing to go above and beyond to volunteer and assist,” said Chris Kersting, SEMA president and CEO. “We’re fortunate to have them in the industry, and it’s our privilege to pay tribute to some of these amazing leaders during the SEMA Installation and Gala.”

The 2017 SEMA Installation and Gala will feature up-and-coming industry leaders and esteemed icons from the automotive aftermarket world. The celebration will include dinner and a cocktail reception where the SEMA Pinewood Drag Races will take place. The race, which features gravity-powered toy cars made of a block of wood, plastic wheels and metal axles, is a fundraiser for SEMA Cares, an industry group that supports various children charities.

Space is limited. Visit sema.org/gala for tickets. For more information about the SEMA Pinewood Drag Races or to sponsor a car, visit sema.org/pinewood.

