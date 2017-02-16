Sears Celebrates The Opening Of The First DieHard Auto Center Driven By Sears In San Antonio

Sears is opening its first DieHard Auto Center Driven by Sears. The new store in San Antonio opens on Feb. 17.

The DieHard Auto Center leverages interactive in-store merchandise displays and advanced diagnostic technology. It offers a suite of services and amenities, including:

DieHard 360° Vehicle Assessment: Looking to buy or sell a used car? Customers can get a comprehensive 120-point inspection to assess the vehicle’s condition to help them buy, sell or maintain their vehicle.

DieHard Edge Maintenance Plans: Provides 36 months or 45,000 miles, (whichever comes first) of covered maintenance locked in at today’s discounted prices (savings range from 25 to 40 percent off regular retail prices), DieHard Edge is available in three flexible plans.

Digital Tire Journey: A web app that relies on IBM Watson Natural Language Classifier service to help customers identify the appropriate tires to fit their driving preferences. Customers also can use touchscreens in store to access the Digital Tire Journey.

Free Wi-Fi: Enabling customers to be productive or entertained while their vehicle is serviced.

“The new DieHard Auto Center Driven by Sears is another example of how we’re unleashing the power of the DieHard brand,” said Brian Kaner, president of Sears Automotive. “It offers state-of-the-art technology and services in a contemporary, comfortable setting – that, combined with our experienced associates, can help today’s drivers make the right choices for their vehicle’s needs.”

“DieHard is America’s most trusted automotive battery brand,” said Tom Park, president of Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard brands. “In 2016, we introduced DieHard tires, which have been well-received by our customers, as we have continued to see positive, strong sales since their introduction. As we have also expanded the brand into automotive consumer electronics accessories, it’s a natural evolution to extend the brand to automotive service. Now, when you bring your vehicle to a DieHard Auto Center, you can have the same peace of mind you expect from DieHard products.”

The store is located on at 8551 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX 78240. For more information about the new San Antonio DieHard Auto Center Driven by Sears, visit Searsauto.com/diehardauto.