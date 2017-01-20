Sears Auto Center Joins myCarfax Service Shop Program

Sears Auto Center has teamed with Carfax in an effort to help millions of people take better care of their vehicles. By joining the myCarfax Service Shop program, all Sears Auto Centers nationwide now have exclusive access to Carfax information and resources. Using these free benefits helps Sears Auto Center reduce the headache of car care, increase member loyalty and bring more people to Sears Auto Centers for service, according to the company.

To foster repeat visits, Sears Auto Center also is enrolling customers in the free myCarfax.com service. Customers get vehicle-specific email and mobile reminders from myCarfax.com that direct them back to Sears Auto Center when recommended oil changes, tire rotations and other services are due. Sears Auto Center associates can enroll customers in myCarfax.com with one click of a sign-up button built into the Sears Auto Center shop management system.

“Sears Auto Center prides itself on delivering excellent customer service,” said Brian Kaner, president of Sears Auto Center. “Through our partnership with Carfax and the myCarfax Service Shop program, we are able to provide our customers with unrivaled information to help them keep their vehicles safe and well-maintained while maximizing potential resale value.”

Sears Auto Center says its technicians are able to make more accurate service recommendations, which boosts customer confidence, using free myCarfax Service Shop tools like Carfax Service History Check. Maintenance work done at Sears Auto Center is included on Carfax Reports and helps drive new customers using Carfax to shop for and buy used cars.

Sears Auto Center recently launched its DieHard 360º Vehicle Assessment, which includes a Carfax Vehicle History Report along with other valuable benefits.

“We are excited to work with Sears Auto Center in delivering more value to their stores and customers,” said Vern Poyner, general manager at Carfax. “Sears Auto Center is one of the nation’s premier auto service locations and shares our commitment to helping people take better care of their vehicles. Those who do often see them last longer, perform better and get more money for them.”

With the addition of Sears Auto Center, more than 43,000 service shops are currently part of the free myCarfax Service Shop program. More than 4 million vehicle owners are currently enrolled in the myCarfax.com service.