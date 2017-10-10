SCRS’ Repairer Driven Education Highlights Ongoing Commitment To Education And Information From PPG

As one of the earliest supporters of the Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series and OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit during the SEMA Show, this will be PPG’s 7th year participating. The company says it is demonstrating its commitment to industry advancement as the highest-level continuing sponsor of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ (SCRS) education programs.

“These programs have become a significant contributor to SCRS’ mission to bring information to the collision repair industry, and the sustained growth that we have seen wouldn’t have been possible without the continual support from PPG,” said SCRS Chairman Kye Yeung. “We spend a great deal of time each year developing curriculum that we believe has the potential to greatly impact the industry by answering questions, needs and challenges faced by repairers in the marketplace. Having companies like PPG that show unwavering support at the highest level is a key part in developing and delivering successful experiences to our attendees.”



Since 2010, PPG has delivered educational content as part of the RDE regular session lineup, and routinely offers free sessions from the Collision Repair & Refinish Stage.

“Helping to promote education in the collision repair community is core to what we do at the automotive refinish business unit at PPG,” said Domenic Brusco, senior manager, industry relations, at PPG. “Education and industry support are both key areas of importance to our company, and we believe programs like RDE and the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit are once-a-year compliments to the ongoing technical tips, training and resources we bring to our customers throughout the year. It is absolutely in sync with the value-added services we want to prioritize for our customer base.”

2017 will mark the first time that SCRS will be featuring a free session from the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit stage, in between morning and afternoon summit sessions. The content will highlight renowned subject matter experts from PPG, with a topic that should appeal to both production-oriented collision repair facilities and more custom-focused restoration businesses. Held from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2 in room N241, don’t miss “Choosing a Clearcoat is not so Clear: Helping You Understand Your Choices.”

The right clear coat for your work is critical to both the process and the finished product. This session will help distinguish the differences between options and ensure you choose the right one for the job. Clearcoat serves an integral role in the refinish process and understanding how to produce a final job that will meet the consumer’s expectation and qualify for a lifetime refinish warranty is critical, says the company.

The session will include conversation on how chemistry affects the physical properties of a clearcoat; what glamour, speed and general purpose mean in the context of the job; and why film-build is is critical to the long-term performance of clearcoat longevity.

For more information on the free mid-day session, or to register for the paid sessions of the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit, visit scrs.com/rde.

Following the Thursday Summit events, SCRS and PPG will again co-host what has become a premiere collision industry networking event during SEMA Week. The RDE Sky Villa After Party held from 9 p.m. to midnight in Elvis Presley’s former Las Vegas residence affords guests with some of the most amazing sights of the city from one of the most luxurious and famed suites on the strip.

“Aside from education, we recognize that networking is one of the key benefits our customers get from attending events such as the SEMA Show,” said Brusco. “It’s been a pleasure to be a part of an evening event that provides not only a special experience that so many look forward to each year, but that aims at building relationships and connections. The networking event has become a night-time destination for so many high-profile folks within the collision repair and custom communities from across the globe.”

Tickets to attend the RDE Sky Villa After Party can be secured in advance of the show at scrs.com/rde. This function typically reaches capacity, and tickets are required for admission.

SCRS encourages SEMA Show attendees to consider the Full Series Pass, which provides the best value and includes one regular session in each available time slot, OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit Sessions, and one ticket to the After-Party on Thursday night. It is not necessary for you to select individual sessions. The pass will allow access to the sessions. For more information, visit scrs.com/rde.

For more information about SCRS or to join as a member, visit scrs.com, call toll free 1-877-841-0660 or email the group at [email protected].