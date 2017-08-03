SCRS Career Center Connects To Google For Jobs

Google has officially tapped into the job search market with the launch of its very own job search engine, Google for Jobs. Job seekers who are looking for their next career opportunity can now simply “Google it.”

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) is committed to promoting the career opportunities that exist within the collision repair industry, and to connecting individuals seeking rewarding careers with employers who are looking to add to their business. As such, Google’s mission to help strengthen America’s workforce and better connect employers and job seekers serves as a valuable addition to collision industry employers.

SCRS Career Center has been fully integrated with Google’s new job search feature. The group’s partnership in this new initiative is intended to make a significant impact in the way that job seekers in the industry search for and find career opportunities online.

Visit scrs.com/jobs to post an open position.