Schaeffler Receives Award For Its Innovative Strength And Strategic Orientation

As it proceeds down the path toward shaping mobility for tomorrow, Schaeffler’s close customer relations, expertise and innovative strength recently received an important recognition. The globally active technology company is one of only a few suppliers to be included in Volkswagen’s Future Automotive Supply Tracks (FAST) program, allowing the supplier to be more closely involved in a strategic dialogue with the automobile manufacturer from Wolfsburg and at an earlier stage.

The automotive industry is changing and Schaeffler is playing its part in shaping this change with its innovative products. In the coming decades, various vehicle concepts will complement each other and make important contributions to ensure energy-efficient and environmentally friendly mobility.

For decades, Schaeffler has fostered a strong partnership with Volkswagen and many projects in the areas of engine, transmission and chassis systems have been realized thanks to this close collaborative partnership. Together, both companies are facing the challenge of increasingly complex technologies and faster innovation cycles. As a leading technology partner, Schaeffler began carrying out basic research into hybridization and electric mobility years ago and now, as a result, has an extensive product range with comprehensive system solutions. The range extends from 48-volt hybrid modules through to powerful high-voltage drive concepts, such as electric drive axles.

The FAST initiative creates a framework to ensure that, together, these requirements are met. Volkswagen uses this initiative to ensure its most important suppliers are involved in a strategic dialog at an early stage. This means that common fields of activity can be identified and innovations can be customized and implemented efficiently and quickly. Schaeffler is one of only 60 partners involved in the FAST program and was chosen from a pool of 4,000 suppliers. During the selection process, criteria such as strategic relevance, performance and innovative strength play an important role.

“We are proud to be part of this select circle,” said Matthias Zink, CEO Automotive of Schaeffler AG. “This is confirmation for Schaeffler that it is optimally positioned in terms of the automotive future and increasingly complex drive architectures.”

In the future, a review will be carried out at least once per year, during which Volkswagen representatives will discuss their strategies with the relevant partner in order to identify potential areas of cooperation.