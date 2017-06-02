Schaeffler Celebrates Grand Opening For Expansion In South Carolina

Schaeffler Group USA Inc., a global manufacturer of precision components for the industrial and automotive sectors whose South Carolina roots stretch back to the 1960s, celebrated the grand opening of its expanded manufacturing plant and new administrative building in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

The $36.5 million capital investment, which generated approximately 105 additional jobs, resulted in the construction of a new administrative office building, the expansion of one of two factories located on the company’s Fort Mill campus and a reworked plant entrance to accommodate the growth and increase in traffic.

The factory expansion, which creates almost 35,000 square feet of additional manufacturing space in the company’s Fort Mill 1 Plant, increases capacity in stamping, heat treatment and assembly for thrust bearings used in 8-, 9- and 10-speed automatic transmissions. Meanwhile, the brand-new administrative building encompasses more than 64,000 square feet of office space, including state-of-the-art workstations, a multimedia conference center for regional meetings, and a full-service employee cafeteria.

The grand-opening celebration featured more than 100 invited guests and dignitaries, including Henry McMaster, Governor of South Carolina; H.E. Dr. Peter Wittig, Germany’s ambassador to the United States; Maria-Elisabeth Schaeffler-Thumann and Georg Schaeffler, the owners of the Schaeffler Group; as well as Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG.

“Schaeffler is excited to celebrate another milestone in our five-decade partnership with the State of South Carolina,” said Schaeffler America CEO Bruce Warmbold. “The increased production capacity in our Fort Mill 1 plant enables our company to offer more job opportunities for residents of the Palmetto State as well as more high-tech solutions to our automotive and industrial customers. Schaeffler is grateful to Governor Henry McMaster and the State of South Carolina for their continuing support of Schaeffler’s operations as we work to help shape Mobility for tomorrow.”

“South Carolina’s manufacturing industry is one of the fastest growing in the world, and we have fantastic companies like Schaeffer to thank for that,” said Governor McMaster. “Each time a company like this one commits to our state and invests in our people, it shows that our state is a great place to be doing business. Today’s celebration is just one of many that we know the partnership between Schaeffer and South Carolina will produce in the years to come.”

The York County expansion is part of a $164 million capital investment in Schaeffler’s South Carolina operations – which include facilities in Spartanburg County and Chesterfield County – that was announced back in January 2015. Collectively, the investments are expected to create more than 440 new jobs in the Palmetto State.

For almost 50 years, Schaeffler has demonstrated its strong commitment to the Palmetto State through dramatic investments and expansion projects totaling more than $1 billion and counting.