Russell Stebbins Appointed Director Of Aftermarket Business Unit At Akebono Brake Corp.

Akebono Brake Corp. has appointed Russ Stebbins to the newly created position of director, aftermarket business unit, according to its president and CEO, Wilm Uhlenbecker.

Stebbins will be responsible for leveraging Akebono’s braking technologies to secure new opportunities for growth of the company’s aftermarket business in NAFTA and LATAM regions.

“Our reputation and success in delivering best-in-class friction products provides a strong platform by which to extend our value more widely in the aftermarket,” said Uhlenbecker. “Russ’s experience in growing technology brands will help us develop the strategies to grow this business.”

“Akebono has always been the standard,” said Stebbins. “I look forward to working with our sales and marketing director, Ken Selinger, and the rest of the aftermarket team to leverage their experience and success to grow this well-respected brand with both our valued existing customer partners as well as new opportunities that may arise.”

Stebbins joins the company from his most recent role as director of the automotive aftermarket for Lumileds LLC. Prior to that, he held several positions of increasing responsibility at various global locations with TRW Automotive (now ZF Friedrichshafen AG). Stebbins also worked at Takata Corp., Autoliv Inc. and Dura Automotive Systems LLC.

Stebbins holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Michigan Technological University and a master’s degree in engineering management from The University of Michigan.

Stebbins will be based in Farmington Hills, Michigan, and will report to Uhlenbecker.