Rocket Racing Wheels Unveils New Category Of Wheel Technology

Rocket Racing Wheels has announced the launch of its new Track & Touring Series.

Rocket Racing Wheels says its introduction of the dual-direction, flow-form, semi-forged wheel production method offers near infinite flexibility. The cast center can be moved within a wide range of offsets inside the spun-forged outer rim, providing options that, until now, were available only from expensive multi-piece wheels, according to the company. This technology delivers weight and metal strength characteristics similar to traditional high-dollar forged wheels.

Rocket’s designers, engineers and automotive aftermarket veterans made a collaborative effort to develop the Pro Touring and Performance wheel designs.

The Rocket Attack wheels will feature caliper clearances for performance brake systems, multiple offsets, premium low-maintenance finishes and ready-to-ship inventory. In addition, custom options and two center cap selections will be available.

“We’re excited to bring this new technology to the market, delivering modern production for Pro Touring and Performance wheels for a lot less money. Our Track & Touring Series will be a true game-changer,” said David Coker, president and CEO of Rocket Racing Wheels.

For more information, visit rocketracingwheels.com.