Rescue Ranch Raises More Than $24,000 Through Founder’s Dinner Series Promoting Animal Welfare

WIX Filters, a global manufacturer of filtration products, and Rescue Ranch, a non-profit animal welfare organization, have raised more than $24,000 for the ranch’s 2017 Founder’s Dinner Series.

The Founder’s Dinner Series is an annual charity dinner and auction in support of the ranch’s mission of promoting respect for all animals through education. Co-founded by NASCAR driver Ryan Newman and his wife Krissie, Rescue Ranch promotes respect for all animals as well as environmental, agricultural and wildlife conservation. WIX has partnered with Rescue Ranch since 2012 and became an official sponsor of the organization last August.

“We are proud to represent Rescue Ranch through initiatives like the Founder’s Dinner Series,” said Jennifer Gibson, brand manager for WIX. “Rescue Ranch continues to do exceptional work in animal welfare and wildlife conservation. In addition to supporting the ranch, the Founder’s Dinner also offers a spotlight on local agriculture, all causes WIX supports.”

The event aims to bring the local community together to enjoy freshly grown and prepared food, and it also educates guests on how Rescue Ranch’s mission and programs affect the community on a local level.

“We are incredibly thankful for the support of WIX Filters in sponsoring the Founder’s Dinner Series,” said Krissie Newman, co-founder and president of Rescue Ranch. “It’s important for our organization to recognize the support of our community and shine a spotlight on agriculture in Iredell County. The continued support from WIX allows us to expand this event year after year to make a greater impact.”

