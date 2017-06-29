Remy Launches New Brand Marketing Campaign

Remy Power Products has launched a new brand marketing campaign for its Remy brand of premium quality, new and remanufactured starters and alternators.

“The new Remy brand messaging ‘Quality Starts Here’ was thoughtfully developed to convey our No. 1 priority: quality,” said Priscila Tordino, marketing manager, Remy Power Products. “At Remy, providing bench-mark quality parts is just the beginning. We are committed to quality in all we do, from industry-leading coverage for domestic and import nameplate vehicles to responsive customer support and world-class training.”

Remy says the new “Quality Starts Here” brand messaging is accompanied by eye-catching graphics and the “OE Experience – Driving Innovation” tagline that together communicate the storied history of the Remy brand and its future of product innovation and market leadership.

“We carefully crafted the ‘OE Experience – Driving Innovation’ tagline to remind our customers that the century-long OE legacy of the Remy brand gives us a unique understanding of evolving technology and product advancements in the rotating electric category,” said Tordino. “That history, combined with an unwavering commitment to quality, makes Remy a trusted brand that our customers can rely on now and in the future.”