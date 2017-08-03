Event Coverage/MERA
August 3, 2017 12:40 pm

Registration Opens For The MERA Technology Forum And MERA-Golisano Annual Conference

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

The MERA Technology Forum and the MERA-Golisano Remanufacturing & Sustainability Conference will be held from Oct. 3-4 in Metro Detroit.

The C-level events will include decision-makers from across borders and industry sectors from MERA’s network of remanufacturers, suppliers, academia and professional services firms. MERA encourages interested participants to learn more about each event, which includes leading insight and more than nine hours of networking across two days.

Participants can save up to $300 by registering now and save $100 on each program with early-bird rates. Registering for both events provides an additional $100 discount automatically.

Discounted room rates are available at the nearby Embassy Suites by Hilton, MERA’s suggested conference hotel.

Topics at the Technology Forum include:

  • Value recovery and supply chain management
  • Design for remanufacturing
  • Additive remanufacturing
  • Inspection and validation
  • Automation of disassembly

Topics at the MERA-Golisano Annual Conference include:

  • The strategic importance of remanufacturing
  • Brand intelligence
  • The REMADE Institute
  • Sustainable Development: From a Brownfield to the Winners Circle
  • Industry outlook | executive insight
  • Tom Gartland leadership address

Click here to register for the events.

