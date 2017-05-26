Registration Opens For ISN’s Tool Dealer Expo June 30-July 1 In Orlando

Integrated Supply Network (ISN) has announced that its Tool Dealer Expo will take place June 30 and July 1 in Orlando, Florida. ISN invites tool distributors to come grow their business with education and savings while also enjoying a weekend of entertainment and fun. Hosted at the Gaylord Palms Resort, attendees can spend Fourth of July weekend in one of the top family vacation destinations in the country. Experience valuable industry training, get a first look at new and exclusive tool launches and have access to more than $2 million dollars in cash and prizes being given away.

The Gaylord Palms Resort features fabulous onsite restaurants, amazing pool areas, beautiful rooms and lush gardens in the atrium. ISN provides complimentary transportation to and from the Orlando International airport and will provide the complimentary spa courtesy of Tool Dealer Expo offering massages, manicures, hair and make-up services. Get pampered while growing your business.

Win Big

This year’s event offers huge cash back deals and a chance to win one of these amazing prizes: 2017 Chevy Tahoe (seen in the Bosch booth), 2017 Chevy Corvette, 2017 Harley Davidson courtesy of Autel, 2017 Jeep Wrangler courtesy of Irwin, 2017 Fiat Spyder 124 courtesy of Wilton Jet, 2017 Polaris RZR courtesy of Steelman Pro, 2017 Can-Am ATV courtesy of Power Probe, custom golf cart courtesy of Chicago Pneumatic, Pro HD Series 40-inch Roller Cabinet courtesy of Waterloo, Tailgate Packages courtesy of Ingersoll Rand, 72-inch, 19-drawer roller cabinet courtesy of Extreme and a Guaranteed Tough $5k Deluxe Giveaway courtesy of DEWALT.

More than 170 manufacturers have partnered with ISN to host this event. They bring in their best trainers to allow attendees to participate in more than 40 training forums on topics like diagnostics, marketing, sales, and business development. They launch new products seen for the first time at this event giving attendees a competitive advantage in the market place. They also sponsor incredible prizes attendees will have a chance to win. Participating vendors will be offering cash back and “Nuclear” deals to help participants put their best foot forward out in the market. ISN will close the event Saturday night with the Tool Dealer Expo banquet for attendees to enjoy great food, live entertainment and award the big cash and vehicle prizes.

Register now by contacting your ISN sales representative. All ISN customers and new customers are welcome.

More details are available at isnweb.com/events.