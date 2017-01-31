Registration Opens For 2017 ACPN Knowledge Exchange Conference

The Auto Care Association will host the 44th annual ACPN Knowledge Exchange Conference on April 23-26, in Kansas City.

Highlights this year will include keynotes from Mark Finestone, senior vice president, merchandising and store development, AutoZone, and Joe Pomaranski, senior vice president, general manager, global aftermarket, Tenneco. The conference also features an enhanced vendor trade show.

The conference allows attendees to deep dive into industry issues in the ACPN University breakout sessions, meet with industry partners at the vendor trade show and engage with industry leaders and peers throughout the conference.

The 2017 ACPN Knowledge Exchange Conference will take place at the Kansas City Marriott Downtown, 200 West 12th Street, Kansas City, MO 64105.

Registration and conference information are available at autocare.org/events.