Association/ACPN
January 31, 2017 11:43 am

Registration Opens For 2017 ACPN Knowledge Exchange Conference

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Next Step Program Offers Young Professionals Scholarships

Dana Recognized As A Top Workplace

NHTSA Denies AEB Petition For Rulemaking

Registration Opens For 2017 ACPN Knowledge Exchange Conference

MEMA Study Shows Automotive Parts Manufacturing Job Increases Of Nearly 19 Percent

Registration Now Open For MEMA 2017 Legislative Summit And Technology Fair

US Motor Works Recognized With Shipping Award From Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance

Spectra Premium Industries And Jean-François Dumoulin Announce 2-Year Partnership

Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation Reports Record Golf Outing Results

Roush Yates Engines Recognized By The AVA Digital Awards

ACPN - LogoThe Auto Care Association will host the 44th annual ACPN Knowledge Exchange Conference on April 23-26, in Kansas City.

Highlights this year will include keynotes from Mark Finestone, senior vice president, merchandising and store development, AutoZone, and Joe Pomaranski, senior vice president, general manager, global aftermarket, Tenneco. The conference also features an enhanced vendor trade show.

The conference allows attendees to deep dive into industry issues in the ACPN University breakout sessions, meet with industry partners at the vendor trade show and engage with industry leaders and peers throughout the conference.

The 2017 ACPN Knowledge Exchange Conference will take place at the Kansas City Marriott Downtown, 200 West 12th Street, Kansas City, MO 64105.

Registration and conference information are available at autocare.org/events.

Show Full Article