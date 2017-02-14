Registration Open For Collision Repair Education Foundation’s 16th Annual Golf Fundraiser

Registration for the 16th annual Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) Golf Fundraiser and the LORD Fusor-sponsored “Helicopter Golf Ball Drop” are now open. Organizers anticipate the golf fundraiser selling out during the spring, so early registration is encouraged. The event supports CREF in its mission to provide support for collision repair programs at high schools, colleges and technical schools across North America.

The fundraiser will be held near the CREF headquarters, on Monday, July 24 at Harborside International Golf Course in Chicago.

Brandon Eckenrode, director of development, Collision Repair Education Foundation, said, “As our golf fundraiser is coming to our hometown this year, we plan for an incredible event that will help us raise additional funds to support collision school programs. We anticipate that we will be sold out within a matter of a few short months, so please register early.”

The fundraiser’s online registration page also offers golf balls for the LORD Fusor sponsored Helicopter Golf Ball Drop. Each golf ball costs $10, and participants in the golf ball drop are not required to attend the fundraiser or purchase a ticket. If all 1,200 golf balls are purchased, on the day of the event, a helicopter will drop the numbered golf balls over a hole on the golf course. The sponsor of the numbered ball that lands closest to, or inside of, the hole will win $6,000.

Participants can register online through the Education Foundation’s website. Registration for the fundraiser includes 18 holes of golf, cart rental, beverages and snacks on the course, lunch, dinner, promotional items and opportunities to participate in contests throughout the day.