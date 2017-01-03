Association
Registration Now Open For MEMA 2017 Legislative Summit And Technology Fair

From MEMA Industry News

mema - logoRegistration is now open for MEMA’s annual Legislative Summit and Technology Fair, which will take place May 17-18 in Washington, D.C., to educate the new administration and Congress on the economic and technological impact of the mobility industry, advocate for policies that will benefit aftermarket suppliers, learn about the impact of upcoming legislative and regulatory activities, and network with other industry leaders.

Register for the summit and find more information at mema.org/dcsummit.

In addition, MEMA has announced it is bringing back its annual Technology Fair, during the 2017 Summit. The Technology Fair provides an opportunity for member companies to showcase supplier product innovation and technology for policy makers in Washington, D.C. It will take place the evening of May 17, 2017, in the Rayburn Cafeteria on Capitol Hill. Participation in the fair is first come, first served. To register, click here.

 

