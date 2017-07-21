Registration Now Open For 20 University Of The Aftermarket Online Courses For Industry Professionals

Registration is now open for 20 University of the Aftermarket online courses that cover a variety of business and aftermarket topics. Classes will begin Aug. 28 or Oct. 23 and run for eight or 16 weeks, depending on the course. These Fall semester classes enable industry professionals to sharpen their business skills and earn continuing education units (CEUs) that can be applied toward their AAP (Automotive Aftermarket Professional) or MAAP (Master Automotive Aftermarket Professional) designations.

Registration is open through Aug. 14, but prospective students are encouraged to register early to secure spots in the classes of their choice.

Registration is now open for the following courses:

ACC 2410 ­– Fundamentals of Financial Accounting

ACC 2415 –­ Fundamentals of Managerial Accounting

ADV 1100 ­– Principles of Advertising

AMM 1100 ­– Intro to Auto & Heavy Duty Aftermarket

AMM 1120 ­– Aftermarket Manufacturing Management

AMM 2050 ­– Auto Retail/Wholesale Management

AMM 4040 –­ Aftermarket Field Sales Management

ECN 2220 –­ Principles of Macroeconomics

ECN 3000 –­ International Trade

ETR 2010 –­ Entrepreneurial Marketing

FIN 1010 –­ Introduction to Finance

FRA 1010 ­– Principles of Franchising

FRA 3000 ­– Legal & Compliance Franchising

MGT 2300 ­– Principles of Management

MGT 3500 –­ Operations Management

MGT 4030 –­ International Management

MKT 2010 –­ Principles of Selling

MKT 2080 –­ Principles of Marketing

MKT 2200 ­– Sales Management

MKT 3100 ­– International Marketing

These courses are offered through Northwood University and are taught by Northwood faculty. Each course is $600 and is approved for 3.0 CEUs.

For detailed course descriptions and to register for a course, visit the “Course Calendar” page at universityoftheaftermarket.com or call 1-800-551-2882.