Region 4 Education Service Center Selects AutoZone As Exclusive Parts And Repair Information Provider Through Cooperative National IPA

AutoZone has been awarded a multi-year contract as the exclusive provider for automotive parts and supplies by Region 4 Education Service Center in Houston. The agreement is available through the cooperative purchasing organization National Intergovernmental Purchasing Alliance (National IPA). The agreement also enables ALLDATA LLC, an AutoZone company, to offer its suite of automotive diagnostic and repair solutions for purchase by the 48,000 public agencies and educational institutions that are National IPA participants. These agencies are eligible to purchase AutoZone parts and supplies and ALLDATA products at an agreed-upon contract price without a Request for Proposal (RFP), eliminating the laborious and time-consuming solicitation process.

“AutoZone is honored to be selected as the exclusive supplier of automotive parts and accessories – and ALLDATA automotive repair technology solutions – to National IPA participating agencies,” said Mitch Major, vice president, Commercial Support, AutoZone and president, ALLDATA. “We take great pride in the confidence Region 4 and National IPA have placed in our automotive products, technology solutions and our teams.”

National IPA participants include state and local government entities, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations in all 50 states, including:

States and state agencies

Municipalities, townships and counties

Public and private pre-K, primary and higher educational institutions and systems

Special districts (e.g. fire, water, sewer, etc.)

Charitable organizations

“National IPA is thrilled the AutoZone award includes the ALLDATA solutions as a value-add to AutoZone’s publicly solicited cooperative agreement,” said Ken Heckman, senior vice president, account management, National IPA. “Together, their best-in-class offering of automotive parts, service and repair information will provide tremendous value to our participating agencies and their fleet departments.”