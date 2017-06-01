Red Dot Corp. Names John McCormack As Senior Supply Chain Manager

Red Dot Corp., a provider of heating and air conditioning for commercial and military vehicles, has announced the hire of John McCormack as senior supply chain manager. McCormack brings nearly a decade of logistics and supply chain experience to his new role, where he will collaborate with Red Dot Corp.’s procurement team to strategically source and align the supply chain with the needs and demands of the aftermarket segment.

“Supply chain plays an integral role in getting high-quality product in the hands of our customers, and few are better equipped for the job than John,” said Rick McNamee, CEO of Red Dot. “By targeting strategic sources and wringing every ounce of efficiency that we can from our supply chain, we can realize cost savings and achieve even better quality and delivery for our customers. I’m delighted that John has joined the Red Dot team.”

McCormack joins Red Dot Corp. from Qualitel Inc., where he was director of supply chain. At the electronics manufacturing company, McCormack led the development and coordination of worldwide supply chain strategy. Responsible for a global supply infrastructure, he streamlined inventory, developed project funnel strategies and helped realize significant organizational cost savings for the company. McCormack also previously managed supply chain at Crane Aerospace and Electronics.

By bolstering Red Dot’s procurement and supply chain capabilities with this hire, the company continues its effort to solidify its position in the mobile HVAC aftermarket segment. Alongside recent hires of Ken Montelongo, aftermarket regional manager; Scott Latimer, regional sales manager; and Brian Kennedy, aftermarket manager; McCormack will aim to ensure Red Dot Corp. offers its distributors high-quality product with short turnaround and cost-effective prices.

Prior to entering the private sector, McCormack served in the U.S. Army as captain for four years. While deployed in the Kandahar province of Afghanistan, he was rated the No. 1 quartermaster officer by the Special Forces Battalion Commander and awarded the Bronze Star for his service. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Dayton.