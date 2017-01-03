Rear View Safety, an industry leader in the sales and distribution of backup camera systems, as well as a strong and dedicated road safety advocate, announced today that Eric Bauernfeind has joined the company as an account executive. Using his strong experience in business communications as well as his extensive knowledge of the RV world, Bauernfeind will help expand Rear View Safety by building thoughtful partnerships with OEMs, dealers and customers. He also will attend conventions and trade shows to create and build beneficial business relationships.

Prior to joining Rear View Safety, Eric spent several years at Forest River, where he focused on the selling and marketing of the FR3 Class A motorhome and developed a dealer network for the Pacific Northwest. He also co-founded a business focused on managing a change of fitness centers in the Indianapolis area.

“With his experience in the RV world developing dealer networks and managing his own venture, Eric has the skills and capabilities to assist with our growth as we continue to push into new markets, and continue to elevate our leadership in the vehicle safety world,” said Rear View Safety Director of Sales JP Weaver.

A Northern Indiana native, Bauernfeind received his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Indiana University South Bend. Outside of work, he loves rugby and football. Bauernfeind will be based out of the Elkhart, Indiana, Rear View Safety office.

“The Rear View Safety family is solutions-driven. They have been successful bringing value-based products to the market, while at the same time setting the quality standard for the industry. I am very excited for the opportunity to work with the best in the industry,” said Bauernfeind.

Rear View Safety joined the Safe Fleet Family in mid-2016. The Brooklyn-based company specializes in working with OEMs across all industries to produce the highest quality and most effective camera safety solutions for their manufactured vehicles. Rear View Safety’s trusted fleet division excels in creating and implementing practical strategies that protect the value and safety of fleets of all type and size, according to the company.

The company has been crucial in driving the rapid adoption of video systems in truck, trailer, commercial van, construction, bus and shuttle, government and municipality, emergency, agriculture, industrial and recreational vehicles. The recent partnership with Safe Fleet has allowed Rear View Safety to expand further into new markets.