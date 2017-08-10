Raybestos Increases Opti-Cal Caliper Coverage

Raybestos has recently added more than 100 new part numbers to its line of premium-quality Opti-Cal brake calipers, increasing coverage of popular domestic and import nameplate applications.

“Since its introduction earlier this year, the line of Raybestos Opti-Cal brake calipers has been so successful that we’re proud to expand coverage so quickly by adding more than 100 new part numbers now with ongoing part number introductions planned,” said Kristin Grons, marketing manager, Brake Parts Inc. “Customers have responded very positively to the Opti-Cal line; they especially like two key features, superior quality and no core to return, so they don’t have to deal with old cores taking up valuable shelf space.”

The Opti-Cal caliper line features all new components, combining optimal performance with time-saving, trouble-free installation. The calipers also are manufactured to Raybestos engineering specifications. They are composed of a new caliper body, bracket and components, including pistons, lubricated guide pins and pad mounting hardware to ensure they fit and function correctly. Aluminum- or zinc-plated housings and zinc-plated brackets deliver corrosion prevention, and the zinc finish provides all-weather protection, inhibits rust and maintains a pristine appearance, according to the company.

With coverage for nearly 2,000 vehicle applications, all Opti-Cal calipers undergo significant levels of testing to ensure adherence to global industry standards such as SAE J1603, JASO C448, QC/T 592-2013 and ASTM B117. The calipers undergo temperature durability testing, leak-free pressure testing, functionality testing and environment exposure testing to guarantee trouble-free operation, proper braking function and the best possible performance.

