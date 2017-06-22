Distribution/Rancho
June 22, 2017 12:12 pm

Rancho Extends Promotion On Lift Kit And Shock Purchases Through End Of Summer

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

MotoRad Honored With AutoZone's 'WITTDTJR' Award

AAPEX Introduces Mobility Park To Spotlight Today’s Automotive Technology

AAM Recognizes Key Suppliers With Excellence Awards

Standard Motor Products Releases 109 New Parts For Standard And Intermotor

Arnott Introduces New Rear Conversion Kits For The 2003-'07 And 2008-'09 Hummer H2

Fumoto Receives Trademark Approval For Its Engine Oil Drain Valve

AAAS Announces Scholarship Recipients

Editor’s Note: Memorial Day Observed By aftermarketNews

New Lower Pricing On Auto Care Careers Industry Job Board

Import Vehicle Community Accepting Entries For 2017 Import Product And Marketing Awards

The Rancho “Summer of Savings” mail-in rebate promotion ­– an extension of its successful spring promotion –­ will offer truck and Jeep owners Visa Prepaid cards worth up to $300 until Aug. 31.

The products featured in the promotion include qualifying Rancho quickLIFT Loaded assemblies; RS9000XL, RS7000MT, RS5000X and RS5000 series shocks and struts; RS7000MT and RS5000 series steering stabilizers; and qualifying Rancho lift kits.

Consumers can earn a Visa Prepaid card valued at $300 for a Rancho lift kit and parts totaling $1,600 or more; $200 for a Rancho lift kit and parts totaling $800 to $1,599 or a $120 for four Rancho quickLIFT Loaded assemblies, or two quickLIFT Loaded assemblies and two Rancho RS9000XL shocks; $100 for four Rancho RS9000XL shocks or struts; $75 for four Rancho RS7000MT shocks or struts; or $50 for four Rancho RS5000 or RS5000X shocks or struts. To learn more about specific product purchase combinations, visit GoRancho.com. Submissions must be postmarked by Sept. 30 to qualify. Early or late submissions will not be accepted.

The Rancho brand carries a performance guarantee and 90-day risk-free ride offer that lets enthusiasts try Rancho RS9000XL, Rancho RS7000MT, Rancho RS5000X shocks or Rancho quickLIFT units for 90 days. Consumers can return their shocks within 90 days for a full refund of the product’s purchase price. For a complete list of applications covered by the warranty, visit GoRancho.com.

To learn more about the Rancho “Spring Consumer Offer,” visit GoRancho.com or call 734-384-7806.

Show Full Article