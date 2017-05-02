PurePower Technologies Relocates Global Headquarters To Columbia, South Carolina

PurePower Technologies (PPT), a leader in the engineering and manufacturing of new and remanufactured diesel fuel injectors and turbochargers for OEMs and the aftermarket, has relocated its global headquarters from its former location in Blythewood, South Carolina, to an existing PPT facility in Columbia, South Carolina.

Approximately 20 management and administrative personnel will be moving from the manufacturing facility in Blythewood, to the company’s already-established technical and research center in Columbia. The company said this move allows for an anticipated operational expansion as the company focuses on continued growth and the launch of new product lines.

“As we continue operating in our second year as an independent company from Navistar Inc., we have been pursing new market channels, allowing us to develop not only OE quality remanufactured diesel fuel injection systems, but also high precision fuel, air management and after-treatment systems for light-, medium-, and heavy-duty trucks,” said Jerry Sweetland, president and CEO, PurePower Technologies. “We have a very dedicated workforce in the area, and this short move allows us to make the necessary changes at our manufacturing facility to continue to produce world-class products to our ever-expanding customer base.”

In June 2016, PPT announced a $15 million investment to expand manufacturing capacity for its new diesel fuel injector technologies. The capital investment, spread over a five-year period, provides the company with the opportunity to fuel aggressive growth and product diversity, and allows for the hiring of up to an additional 79 employees.