Predictive Parts Failure: A Case Study Presentation At The AASA Technology Conference

Automotive aftermarket professionals have long sought a reliable means of predicting parts failure. In a keynote address at the 2017 Technology Conference hosted by the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), one company will elaborate on how it has achieved that goal for its customer.

David Murray, director of business development for Uptake, will present “Predicting Part Performance & Failure” at this year’s Conference, slated for Oct. 1-3 in Clearwater, Florida. Uptake provides large construction equipment manufacturers and industries across the globe with predictive analytics products that enable the monitoring of part wear and the ability to predict part failure. The result is better preventative and scheduled service to replace parts before machines and vehicles break down, which leads to greater operating efficiencies and higher in-field uptime.

“The type of innovation highlighted by David is creating new capabilities in the aftermarket, changing ‘business as usual’ in the industry,” said Bill Long, AASA president and chief operating officer. “Each year, AASA highlights new technologies at its Technology Conference, the leading technology event in the aftermarket, and provides thought leadership and key strategies to assist suppliers and channel partners grow and succeed.”

At the AASA Technology Conference, Murray will describe the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics technologies behind this capability and how it is revolutionizing service/maintenance for construction and mining equipment and vehicles. He also will address how the independent aftermarket might improve the accuracy of future demand for parts.

“Industries that depend on minimizing downtime are taking advantage of predictive analytics. While some, such as rail, construction and aerospace, are ahead of automotive, the technology is applicable to and has the potential to radically change the aftermarket supply chain,” said Murray. “The work we’re doing at Uptake to deliver productivity, reliability and safety for our customers underscores the promise of predictive analytics for the industrial sector at large.”

The AASA Technology Conference is attended by IT/IS, engineers, data/catalog managers, customer service, web developers, data analysts and marketing from suppliers, WDs, retailers, technology and service providers. Participants will learn about major emerging technology trends, compare ideas with manufacturers and channel partners, develop connections with the leading technology executives in the aftermarket and gain strategies to enable their companies to seize opportunities with emerging technologies.

In addition to Uptake’s presentation, new technology demonstrations will be featured at the 2017 event, including virtual reality, mobile apps, dongles and more. Other presentation topics will include:

Trump Effect on Technology and IT

Virtual Reality: Is It the Next Big Marketing Tool?

Global Data: Where Is It Headed?

e-Tailing: The Fastest-Growing Channel

Shifting Repair Shops from One-off to Servicing Fleets

All the event’s popular features will be on the agenda as well: Technology Tracks: Marketing/B2B, Heavy Duty, IT; Global Data Panel; ATC Fall Meeting, MEC Fall Meeting; and the Member Spotlight (DENSO) and Customer Spotlight (O’Reilly Auto Parts).

