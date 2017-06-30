PPG Returns To The Track To Support Speedway Children’s Charities

PPG will continue its support of Speedway Children’s Charities’ (SCC) fundraising efforts, joining with the organization to sponsor the local New Hampshire chapter’s 2017 Track Walk on Saturday, July 15, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) in Loudon. PPG has been a major advocate of SCC activities since 2009, helping the charity with numerous events. The company is the sole sponsor of the charity’s annual Track Walk.

“This is something we love doing,” said Mike Patenaude, PPG regional sales manager. “The people at Speedway Children’s Charities genuinely care about kids. They pour their hearts and souls into helping children, and we’re right there with them. We are privileged to team up with them.”

The walk is part of a NASCAR weekend of auto racing at the popular speedway that includes the XFINITY Series Lakes Region 200 on Saturday afternoon and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series New Hampshire 301 on Sunday. The Track Walk will take place Saturday evening at 8 p.m. NASCAR racer Joey Logano, a Team Penske driver, will lead the walkers around the track.

“It’s great to have a partner like PPG that will support the Speedway Children’s Charities,” said Logano. “New Hampshire Motor Speedway has some of the best fans in NASCAR, and it’s a fun night getting to meet so many of them on the Track Walk. What makes it even more special is that they all know they are making a difference in the lives of children.”

According to Cheryl LaPrade, director of the New Hampshire SCC chapter, last year approximately 250 participants walked the one-mile circuit. Longtime SCC supporter Dick Berggren and SCC’s executive director Gen. Chuck Swannack also will be on hand this year.

Last year’s event raised more than $15,800 for the SCC’s New Hampshire chapter. During the event, the SCC’s Red Bucket Brigade – a crew of 100 volunteers carrying buckets with the PPG logo – will spread out through the stands during the races to collect contributions from race fans.

Everyone interested in the event can learn more or register on the SCC Track Walk website. On-site registration and check-in also is available that Saturday at the SCC tent located in the display lot at the track. Registered walkers receive a commemorative T-shirt. All proceeds will benefit the SCC New Hampshire chapter.

“We cannot thank PPG enough for their support of our SCC chapter,” said LaPrade. “With the company’s continued help, we can assist more children in need across New England every year.”

For more information about PPG, call 800-647-6050 or visit the PPG website at ppgrefinish.com. For more information about Speedway Children’s Charities, visit speedwaycharities.org.