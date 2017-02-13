PPG Regional Charity Partner Program Provides More Than $110,000 In Support During 1st Year

PPG has announced that, in the first year of the company’s regional Charity Partner program, the company joined with employees across 12 countries and more than 60 PPG sites in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region to support selected charities with more than $110,000 total in donations. The program, launched in February 2016, supports the interests and passions of employees who donate their time, money and expertise to build better communities by providing corporate matching for charitable contributions and fundraising.

During 2016, employees in the region selected 24 charity partner organizations and raised more than $55,000 to support these partners’ initiatives. PPG then matched those donations for a total donation exceeding $110,000, which helps the organizations to tackle a wide range of social and health issues in EMEA communities where PPG employees work and live.

“The program encourages PPG employees to work together to create a lasting and positive impact in our global communities,” said Ken Armistead, director, corporate communications, EMEA. “In addition to raising much-needed funds to support community initiatives, the program has enhanced PPG’s relationships in local communities and strengthened bonds between employees.”

The Charity Partner program empowers employees at each EMEA site to select one eligible organization that they can collectively support through direct donations, fundraising activities or volunteer projects for one year. PPG matches donations after employees raise $500, up to a maximum match of $10,000. Multiple sites also can work together to raise funds for a common charity partner organization.

In 2016, teams worked together to raise funds for addressing health and wellness issues, and for increasing awareness of social issues such as poverty. Creative fundraising projects included an employee painting workshop; flower, jewellery and bake sales; charity runs and bicycle rides; sports tournaments; quiz competitions; and many other events.

As the Charity Partner program enters its second year, Armistead said program organizers expect more EMEA sites to join the effort, while existing sites look to switch partner organizations or to deepen relationships with their chosen charity.

In addition to the Charity Partner program, PPG also supports local organizations in the EMEA region through its community engagement grant-making program and the Colorful Communities initiative.