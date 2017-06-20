Personnel/PPG
June 20, 2017 12:10 pm

PPG Names John Bruno As Director Of Investor Relations

PPG has announced that John Bruno, currently chief financial officer, Asia Pacific, will become director, investor relations, effective July 1. Bruno will report to PPG senior vice president and chief financial officer, Vince Morales, and will be based in Pittsburgh.

Bruno has held a variety of finance roles of increasing responsibility over his 22 years with PPG. After joining PPG’s internal audit function in 1995, he worked in various financial positions supporting the company’s former automotive replacement glass, and insurance and services businesses and later in corporate development. Bruno relocated to Rolle, Switzerland, in 2007, first supporting the integration of the SigmaKalon acquisition and later serving as corporate controller for the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region. He repatriated to the United States in 2009 as director, corporate audit services, and worked also as the interim chief compliance officer. Bruno has served in his current role since November 2013.

He is a certified public accountant and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and a Master of Business Administration degree from Duquesne University.

