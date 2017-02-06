Power Stop LLC Announces Griff Jordan As Executive Vice President

Power Stop LLC, a provider of performance braking solutions, has appointed Griff Jordan to the newly created position of executive vice president.

Jordan brings more than 30 years of aftermarket and OE brake experience to Power Stop. He has served in key leadership positions at Honeywell International Inc.’s Bendix brand including engineering, product management, sales and marketing and new product launches.

“Griff’s broad experience in the friction business will be a big asset for Power Stop and its customers,” said Arvin Scott, CEO of Power Stop LLC. “We welcome Griff to the Power Stop team. Griff will report to me and work closely with me in all aspects of the Power Stop business.”

“As a competitor for many years, I have witnessed the rapid growth and success Power Stop has enjoyed in the North American aftermarket,” said Jordan. “I look forward to helping the team develop innovative, cost-effective performance brake upgrade solutions for the daily driver and the auto enthusiast.”