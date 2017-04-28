Platinum Driveline Announces Move To New Headquarters

Platinum Driveline, an aftermarket distributor of manual transmission products, has moved to new headquarters facilities.

The company says the move is the result of significant growth in the past few years. The new facility is not far from the old – just 10 minutes from its previous location – but will better support the company’s strategic expansion plans. The office/warehouse complex includes more than 200,000 cubic feet of warehousing and 2,000 square feet of office space.

The bigger space facilitates the expanding product development, operations and warehousing groups providing an environment better suited for collaboration and customer support.

While maintaining a cost-conscious approach, Platinum says it designed the space to look modern, comfortable and inviting for its employees, partners and customers.

“The move is an exciting development for Platinum,” said Robert Insalaco, CEO of Platinum Driveline. “Growth has been steady and strong, and the new facility will provide the space to expand our team as needed, so we can continue to enable our customer’s success.”

The new address is:

Platinum Driveline

116 Workman Court

Eureka, MO 63025