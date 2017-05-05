Event Coverage/Pirelli
May 5, 2017 12:27 pm

Pirelli To Officially Sponsor The IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

95 Percent Of US Car Miles Could Be Traveled In Self-Driving, Electric Or Shared Vehicles By 2030, RethinkX Report Says

Kalman & Pabst Photo Group Announces New Hire To Lead Business Development Efforts In The Auto Aftermarket Marketplace

Pirelli To Officially Sponsor The IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Royal Purple Synthetic Oil To Headline Mazda Road To Indy Rounds At Indianapolis

Brake Parts Inc Expands Sales Team

CARSTAR North America Sets Sights On Strategic Growth, Operating Efficiencies To Drive Sales For North America's Largest Collision Network

TowerJazz And Aisin Seiki Announce Mass Production Of New Generation Automotive Body Products

Auto Care Association Webinar On Business Opportunities In Nicaragua To Feature US Ambassador To Nicaragua Laura Dogu

Women In Auto Care Unveils New Website

Editor’s Note: No AMN Newsletters This Friday

After sponsoring the FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships, Pirelli is ready for its next round of winter sports. The Italian tire firm will be an official sponsor of the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, which will take place from May 5-21 in Cologne and Paris. Pirelli’s sponsorship of the Ice Hockey World Championship also will be renewed over the next four years, up to 2021.

With this latest agreement, Pirelli says it underlines its role as a leading player in winter: both in sport and on everyday roads with snowy and icy conditions.

The Ice Hockey World Championship joins Pirelli’s winter sports sponsorship portfolio in Italy and Switzerland, key markets for Pirelli winter tires. In 2017, Pirelli remains a partner of FISI (the Italian Winter Sports Federation) and the famous company logo will accompany the athletes during the forthcoming world championship season.

Pirelli is also backing Swiss-Ski (the Swiss Skiing Federation) for the seventh consecutive year. Pirelli’s commitment alongside FIS, through Infront Sports and Media, will continue for the upcoming championships in Are, Sweden (in 2019) and Cortina, Italy (in 2021): both of which will feature Pirelli’s distinctive red and yellow colors.

Show Full Article