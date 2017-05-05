Pirelli To Officially Sponsor The IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

After sponsoring the FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships, Pirelli is ready for its next round of winter sports. The Italian tire firm will be an official sponsor of the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, which will take place from May 5-21 in Cologne and Paris. Pirelli’s sponsorship of the Ice Hockey World Championship also will be renewed over the next four years, up to 2021.

With this latest agreement, Pirelli says it underlines its role as a leading player in winter: both in sport and on everyday roads with snowy and icy conditions.

The Ice Hockey World Championship joins Pirelli’s winter sports sponsorship portfolio in Italy and Switzerland, key markets for Pirelli winter tires. In 2017, Pirelli remains a partner of FISI (the Italian Winter Sports Federation) and the famous company logo will accompany the athletes during the forthcoming world championship season.

Pirelli is also backing Swiss-Ski (the Swiss Skiing Federation) for the seventh consecutive year. Pirelli’s commitment alongside FIS, through Infront Sports and Media, will continue for the upcoming championships in Are, Sweden (in 2019) and Cortina, Italy (in 2021): both of which will feature Pirelli’s distinctive red and yellow colors.